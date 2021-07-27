Former Sen Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed of Her Cell Phone in Oakland

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, Calif., according to a post on her Twitter account.

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the tweet said.

According to the Associated Press, the Oakland Police Department confirmed that a robbery was reported around 1:15 p.m., but did not identify the victim.

Boxer served in the Senate from 1993 to 2017 but did not seek re-election in 2016.

Democratic activist and media personality Chris Hahn said on Twitter, "Thinking of my friend and frequent radio guest @BarbaraBoxer today. I’m happy to hear she wasn’t seriously hurt. One think I know about Senator Boxer she’s tough as nails."