|

‘Barbie’ Character Poster Roster

There are the Barbies, the Kens and the Humans

| May 11, 2023 @ 9:00 PM
Summer is nearly upon us, and with it, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and many, many more. Each of the Barbies have different occupations, from author to president to diplomat, while the Kens are just Kens. There is one Allan (Michael Cera), and there are also some human characters.

 

Margot Robbie’s Barbie dominates the narrative with an adventure to the outside world. Ryan Gosling’s Ken accompanies her. Several big names like Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), musician Dua Lipa, the “Sex Education” trio Connor Swindell, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon (“SNL”) will play a variety of colorful characters from Lipa’s blue mermaid to McKinnon’s doll who constantly does the splits.

 

Here are all the character posters for the “Barbie” movie:

Margot Robbie plays the main character Barbie.

Ryan Gosling plays the main Ken.

Will Ferrell is a human.

Simu Liu's Ken competes with Ryan Gosling's Ken for Margot Robbie's Barbie's attention.

Nicola Coughlan's Barbie is a diplomat.

Ncuti Gatwa looks like a musical Ken.

Ritu Arya's Barbie has a Pulitzer prize.

Scott Evans plays a cowboy-like Ken.

Sharon Rooney's Barbie is a lawyer.

The one-and-only Allan will by played by Michael Cera.

Kate McKinnon's Barbie can do the splits ... a lot.

Kingsley Ben-Adir will play another Ken.

Hari Nef's Barbie is a doctor.

Jamie Demetriou plays a suit.

Emerald Fennell plays the Midge Barbie, or pregnant model of the toy.

Dame Helen Mirren will narrate the film.

Emma Mackey's Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics.

Issa Rae's Barbie is President.

Connor Swindells plays a human intern

Ariana Greenblatt plays a human.

Dua Lipa plays a blue Barbie mermaid.

America Ferrera plays a human.

Ana Cruz Kayne's Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice.

Alexandra Shipp's Barbie is a celebrated author.