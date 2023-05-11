Summer is nearly upon us, and with it, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and many, many more. Each of the Barbies have different occupations, from author to president to diplomat, while the Kens are just Kens. There is one Allan (Michael Cera), and there are also some human characters.
Margot Robbie’s Barbie dominates the narrative with an adventure to the outside world. Ryan Gosling’s Ken accompanies her. Several big names like Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), musician Dua Lipa, the “Sex Education” trio Connor Swindell, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon (“SNL”) will play a variety of colorful characters from Lipa’s blue mermaid to McKinnon’s doll who constantly does the splits.
Here are all the character posters for the “Barbie” movie: