‘Batwoman’ Adds Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy

A major Batman villain is coming to “Batwoman.” Bridget Regan has been cast as Poison Ivy on The CW’s series.

Bridget Regan will play the iconic DC Comics supervillain, who will be a recurring guest star.

Here is how The CW describes their take on Ivy:

Poison Ivy, a.k.a Pamela Isley, is as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Poison Ivy’s appearance on the show had been long expected as she was teased in the season two finale of “Batwoman.” The series returns for its third season on Oct. 13.

Poison Ivy was memorably played by Uma Thurman in Joel Schumacher’s much-maligned “Batman & Robin” in 1997. She was more recently played by three different actresses on Fox’s “Gotham”: Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List. Lake Bell also voices Poison Ivy on HBO Max’s animated “Harley Quinn.”

Regan is known for her role as Season 1 villain Dottie Underwood in Marvel’s “Agent Carter” on ABC. Her other credits include “Paradise Lost,” “The Last Ship,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “White Collar.”