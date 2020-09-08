Bela Bajaria Named Netflix Global Head of TV, Cindy Holland Exits

Bela Bajaria has been named global head of television at Netflix as vice president of original content Cindy Holland exits the company after an 18-year tenure.

The move comes as part of an effort to streamline the company’s original content divisions by co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Previously, Holland had overseen all English-language originals for Netflix, while Bajaria was responsible for local-language content for Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, Asia and Latin America.

“Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate – with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria,” Sarandos said in a statement. “Since joining Netflix in 2016, Bela has demonstrated her versatility and creativity – building out our unscripted team and helping to take our local language slate, which is increasingly important for our members, to the next level. I can’t wait to see what Bela and the TV team achieve in the years to come.”

Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 to lead the company’s expansion into unscripted programming. She was later promoted to VP, Local Language Originals, managing the teams behind international projects such as “La Casa de Papel” (Spain), “The Witcher” (Poland), “Sacred Games” (India), “Kingdom” (Korea), “Blood & Water” (South Africa) and “Sintonia” (Brazil).

Holland joined Netflix in 2002, originally overseeing DVD acquisition. She later became a key player in the streamer’s push into original content, working on shows like “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Narcos,” as well as unscripted and documentary programming, including “Making a Murderer” and “Chef’s Table.”

According to an individual familiar with the situation, Holland will depart the company next month.

“It has been a real joy to lead the original series team for the last eight years,” Holland said in a statement. “From transitioning the company out of DVDs into streaming, to launching our first slate of original series and documentaries, I’ve loved every moment. I am proud of the impact and the diversity of the stories we’ve brought to audiences around the world, and to have worked with some of the most inspiring creators and executives in our business.”

“These kinds of changes are never easy, and I am enormously grateful to Cindy Holland for everything she has done over the last 18 years at Netflix – first licensing DVDs and then as the driving force behind our first eight years of English original series,” said Sarandos. “Cindy’s been a great champion of creators and the power that comes from seeing more perspectives reflected on screen – launching enduring dramas like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown. Most important of all she’s been a fabulous colleague. We wish her all the best for the future.”