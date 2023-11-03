The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in November 2023

November has arrived, and with it a bevy of exciting, engaging and fresh new movies to stream on your friendly neighborhood streaming service. As fall is in full swing, the tone and tenor of new movies is starting to shift in a more dramatic direction while studios begin to trot out their awards contenders. A few of those arrive this month, including true stories “Nyad” and “Rustin,” but it’s not all serious business — the Awkwafina/Sandra Oh comedy “Quiz Lady” and David Fincher’s take on a B-movie “The Killer” both arrive this month as well.

And that’s not to mention the cornucopia of library titles that are newly streaming this month, including a host of Christmas classics. Whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ or Disney+, we’ve got you covered with our curated selection of the best new movies to stream in November 2023 below.

“The Social Network”

Sony Pictures

Netflix – Nov. 1

One of the definitive films of the 21st century, David Fincher’s “The Social Network” feels more relevant each and every day. The film chronicles the origins of Facebook through the eyes of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his college friend Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), covering the ups and downs of those early years and the Machiavellian maneuvering that saw Eduardo shoved out of the company he helped create. A perfect marriage of writer and director, Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-winning screenplay is full of wit and vigor while Fincher brings a meticulous touch with a wry undercurrent of cynicism that would ultimately prove more tame than people knew. And did we mention the Oscar-winning score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross? – Adam Chitwood

“Desperado”

Columbia Pictures

Netflix – Nov. 1

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez became a household name with his second feature, 1995’s “Desperado.” A continuation/remake of his first film, “El Mariachi,” which was famously made for a little over $7,000 after Rodriguez volunteered for a medical experiment. (He was fine!) Impressed by the success of “El Mariachi,” originally intended for the direct-to-video market but given a theatrical release by Columbia, the studio signed Rodriguez for a really-for-real movie. And what a movie it is! Antonio Banderas stars as the titular desperado, a mythical mariachi with a guitar case full of weapons, who is seeking revenge against the dastardly villain who wronged him (the great Joaquim de Almeida, who took over after Raúl Juliá tragically passed away). An absurd amount of fun, the film is dotted with appearances from folks like Steve Buscemi, Quentin Tarantino, Cheech Marin and Danny Trejo, and served as the breakthrough role for Selma Hayek, as the woman who falls in love with the mariachi. If you’ve never seen it, the movie is an absolute blast. Rodriguez followed it up with a third film in the loose trilogy, “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” which is fun but doesn’t reach the heights of “Desperado.” – Drew Taylor

“Snake Eyes”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – Nov. 1

Director Brian De Palma and screenwriter David Koepp followed up their blockbuster “Mission: Impossible” with a bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage and set inside a seedy Atlantic City casino. It was plagued with production problems, including a rotating docket of stars that dropped in and out of production (including Will Smith) and a visual-effects-laden climax that was completely scrapped (you can see part of it in the great documentary “De Palma”), and yet still manages to be something of a low key De Palma classic. Cage plays a loudmouth, morally compromised cop who is drawn into a dangerous web after the Defense Secretary is murdered at the casino’s boxing match. The conspiracy itself is both needlessly complicated and relatively straightforward, not that any of that matters considering how much fun De Palma is having, from the unbroken opening shot (which brings to mind the filmmaker’s own “The Bonfire of the Vanities”) to a moment where a camera scans over several hotel rooms as we look down, voyeuristically, at what is going on inside of them. And yeah, the whole thing doesn’t quite gel because that spectacular finale was abandoned without cause, but everything up until that point, including great supporting performances from Gary Sinese, John Heard and Carla Gugino, and a beautifully operatic score by Ryuichi Sakamoto, make it very much worth watching. It’s an underrated, grime-covered gem in De Palma’s sparkling oeuvre. – Drew Taylor

“The Counselor”

20th Century Studios

Paramount+ – Nov. 1

With “Napoleon” just around the corner, why not celebrate Ridley Scott’s extensive filmography with a very different movie? The only original screenplay famed novelist Cormac McCarthy ever wrote, “The Counselor” stars Michael Fassbender as the titular lawyer, a spineless creep who gets himself involved with (among others) the Mexican cartel as he is trying to marry his beautiful girlfriend (Penelope Cruz). As you can imagine, nothing goes to plan. Full of colorful characters (played by Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt among others), endless philosophizing and bursts of shocking value, it is unlike anything Ridley has ever done. It barely registered upon release, eking out a profit but angering audiences (it earned a scathing D+ CinemaScore), but in the years since its release has been reappraised as something of a cult classic, with high profile defenders like Guillermo del Toro. It speaks to Scott’s versatility and imagination and deserves to be mentioned alongside some of his very best, more widely embraced movies. – Drew Taylor

“An American in Paris”

MGM

Prime Video – Nov. 1

While “Singin in the Rain” rightly gets the bulk of the attention, another Gene Kelly musical that will surely lift your spirits is “An American in Paris.” Released in 1951, the film – directed by the great Vincente Minnelli – follows a World War II veteran living in Paris trying to make a living as an artist. Romance and comedy ensue, all set to the music of George Gershwin. This one’s a feast for the eyes and the ears. – Adam Chitwood

The “Batman” Franchise

Warner Bros.

Prime Video – Nov. 1

Program yourself a mini-Batman marathon on Prime Video with four older films in the franchise. Tim Burton breathed live into the franchise and the comic book movie genre as a whole with his 1989 adaptation, which introduced Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader and featured Jack Nicholson as The Joker (and a soundtrack by Prince). But it’s his grisly, playful and wilder sequel “Batman Returns” that stands the tallest in this quartet. Michelle Pfeiffer is phenomenal as Catwoman, Danny DeVito is a devilishly good Penguin and Christopher Walken fits right into Burton’s Gothic aesthetic. Your mileage may vary on the Val Kilmer-led “Batman Forever” and George Clooney-fronted “Batman & Robin” which skewed much younger in audience, but taken as a whole these films offer a fascinating look at the evolution of Batman on the big screen. – Adam Chitwood

“Christmas with the Kranks”

Sony Pictures

Prime Video – Nov. 1

“Christmas with the Kranks” will never be mistaken for a holiday classic. But it still deserves an annual re-watch. It’s the story of a married couple (Christmas king Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis), who decide to skip a big family Christmas with their family (their grown daughter isn’t coming home) and instead book a tropical cruise. Their attitude angers their neighbors and friends, who feel like the Kranks are turning their back on the yuletide spirit. Of course, when their daughter decides to come home (with her new fiancé), the entire community has to band together to put on a Christmas that nobody will ever forget. Written by Chris Columbus and based on a novel by, of all people, John Grisham, with direction from studio exec Joe Roth that can charitably be described as “workmanlike,” there’s still a lot to giggle at in “Christmas with the Kranks” – Dan Aykroyd as the militant pro-Christmas neighbor; a sequence where Tim Allen gets Botox and can’t properly chew hospital cafeteria fruit; and lovely supporting performances by Cheech Marin and M. Emmet Walsh. Yes, it kind of sucks. And yes, we love it all the same. It’d take a real Grinch to fully hate this one. – Drew Taylor

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”

20th Century Fox

Prime Video — Nov. 1

Maybe you’ve seen the memes, but in truth Peter Weir’s sea-set 2003 film “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” is a towering achievement, and once you watch it you’ll be angry they didn’t make four more of these. Set during the Napoleonic Wars, Russell Crowe stars as Captain Jack Aubrey who is tasked with intercepting a French privateer. Sea battles and a sojourn to the Galapagos Islands ensue, with Paul Bettany playing a Charles Darwin-esque surgeon aboard Crowe’s ship. – Adam Chitwood

“Scrooged”

Paramount Pictures

Prime Video – Nov. 1

“Superman” director Richard Donner and Bill Murray crafted one of the more inventive takes on “A Christmas Carol” with 1988’s “Scrooged,” which reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as a heartless TV executive who’s visited by three ghosts on the eve of the premiere of his own raunchy twist on the Charles Dickens classic that’s due to air live across the nation. Come for the media satire, stay for Carol Kane as the Ghost of Christmas Present. – Adam Chitwood

“The Devil Wears Prada”

20th Century Studios

Max – Nov. 1

This 2006 bestseller adaptation has become a comfort food favorite for many. “The Devil Wears Prada” stars Anne Hathaway as a college graduate who lands a job at a lauded fashion magazine run by its feared leader, played by Meryl Streep. Emily Blunt co-stars as Hathaway’s co-worker in her breakout role, and Streep picked up an Oscar nomination for her chilly turn as the Anna Wintour-inspired boss. Extremely outdated soundtrack aside, this one’s a wish-fulfillment delight. – Adam Chitwood

“Elf”

New Line Cinema

Max – Nov. 1

Kick the holiday season off in style with one of the purely funniest Christmas movies ever made: “Elf.” Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised by elves who travels to New York City in search of his biological father, played by James Caan. It’s a fish-out-of-water story, heartwarming holiday film and “SNL” sketch all in one, complete with Zooey Deschanel as a charming department store worker. Ferrell’s performance is lightning in a bottle – often imitated, never replicated. – Adam Chitwood

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Warner Bros.

Max – Nov. 1

Another holiday classic (Max has a lot of these this month, take note). The 1989 film is the third in the “Vacation” franchise but captures something that few holiday films dare to touch: the stress of spending Christmas with your entire family. It’s a very specific yet harsh truth, and Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo milk it for all it’s worth as the Griswolds are beset by visitors far and wide. Highly relatable. – Adam Chitwood

“The Holiday”

Sony Pictures

Hulu – Nov. 1

Nancy Meyers + Christmas = one of the most rewatchable movies ever made. “The Holiday” premise is kind of genius: Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz play two strangers unlucky in love who decide to swap houses for the holidays, with Winslet’s character relocating to a Los Angeles mansion and Diaz’s character posting up in an English cottage. The vibes are off the charts in this film and Jude Law and Jack Black make for incredibly charming leading men, while a subplot involving old Hollywood and Eli Wallach is an extra treat for movie nerds. – Adam Chitwood

“Haywire”

Paramount Pictures

Peacock – Nov. 1

Before Gina Carano rose to fame in “The Mandalorian” and burned it all down thanks to her odious right-wing politics, Steven Soderbergh hired her after seeing her compete in mixed martial arts one night on late night cable. And you know what? As a non-actor she’s surprisingly terrific in “Haywire,” which mixes Soderbergh’s love of James Bond movies and Blaxploitation. Carano plays a spy who is double-crossed by pretty much everybody she works with, leading her to strike out on revenge. Soderbergh massaged her performance, digitally pitching her voice down (and having some of it overdubbed by Laura San Giacomo) and emphasizing her physicality. And he surrounds her with heavy-hitters like Ewan McGregor, Michael Douglas, Michael Fassbender, Bill Paxton, Channing Tatum, Antonio Banderas and Mathieu Kassovitz. It’s so much fun, with a rollicking score by David Holmes and some truly outstanding set pieces (including a Fassbender/Carano showdown as good as anything in “The Killer”). It’s a shame that Soderbergh didn’t make five more movies with Carano (and that she veered into the far-right). The world could have used more “Haywire.” – Drew Taylor

“Mystery Men”

Universal Pictures

Peacock – Nov. 1

Talk about ahead of its time. “Mystery Men” lampooned superheroes (and superhero movies) way back in 1999, before Sam Raimi’s first “Spider-Man” movie and almost a decade before the MCU. You could see why it was something of a disappointment at the time. The movie is based on some independent comics characters and pitched as a movie by Mike Richardson, the head of Dark Horse Comics, who at the time had a development deal with Universal. An all-star cast was assembled, led by Ben Stiller and including William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, Greg Kinnear, Janeane Garofalo and the late, great Paul Reubens. It’s an odd mash-up of comedic sensibilities but ultimately works, thanks to a nimble script by Neil Cuthbert and stylish direction by Kinka Usher, a commercials whiz who had such a terrible time making “Mystery Men” he went back to commercials and never directed another movie again. Truly, our loss, because the film is hilarious and visually stunning. Also Michael Bay makes a cameo as a villainous frat boy whose only line is “Can we bring the brewskis?” Chances are you probably have never seen “Mystery Men;” it has zero cultural footprint and opened the same weekend as “The Sixth Sense.” But it really is ripe for rediscovery. Check it out. And absolutely bring the brewskis. – Drew Taylor

“The Hunger Games” Movies

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (Lionsgate)

Peacock – Nov. 1

Peacock is your destination to prepare for the new “Hunger Games” movie. The first four films in the series tell the story of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a reluctant rebel in a dystopian society. Gary Ross directed the adaptation of the first book in Suzanne Collins’ series with a surprising groundedness, while Francis Lawrence took over as director for the following three films that upped the visual ante as the tone got darker and stakes grew higher. “Catching Fire” is still the high point, but this series is worth a revisit. – Adam Chitwood

“Nyad”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 3

Get ready for your new favorite inspirational based-on-a-true-story sports drama. In “Nyad” Annette Bening plays Diana Nyad, who, three decades after giving up professional swimming, decides to do the impossible – swim from Cuba to Florida, a 110-mile journey that will test her mentally, physically and spiritually. And at the age of 60, without a shark cage, might be impossible. Jodie Foster also stars as Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s former lover, lifelong BFF and current coach. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind “Free Solo,” and photographed by Claudio Miranda (“Top Gun: Maverick”), “Nyad” is a rousing story of perseverance and tenacity and a testament to the unflagging power of the human spirit and the fact that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything. It’s full of rousing performances and action sequences that will have you holding your breath. It might be good practice for a career in swimming, actually. Just watch out for the box jellyfish. – Drew Taylor

“Quiz Lady”

20th Century Studios

Hulu – Nov. 3

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina star in “Quiz Lady,” a new road trip comedy that sees the actresses playing sisters who are looking to retrieve their mother and pay off their mother’s bookie. And the best way to do that, of course, is to compete on a televised game show (hosted by Will Ferrell in full Alex Trebek mode). Yes, this does sound like the “Grab That Dough” episode of “The Golden Girls.” No, that doesn’t make us any less excited. Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale and the late, great Paul Reubens co-star. This looks like a hoot. – Drew Taylor

“Sly”

Sylvester Stallone in Netflix’s “Sly”

Netflix – Nov. 3

Sylvester Stallone comes into the spotlight thanks to his own documentary feature. “Sly” was directed by Thom Zimny, who has also made films on such American icons as Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson, and who treats his latest subject with the same kind of reverence. There’s an elemental power to the story of Sylvester Stallone, as a hardscrabble childhood became fodder for a truly zeitgeist-capturing smash in “Rocky.” (While a lot of time is spent on the making and release of the first film, the doc admirably goes into how autobiographical the entire franchise is, from the character’s brushes with fame to the complicated relationship with his son.) Considering Stallone produced the movie, there is a level of superficiality (allegations of steroid abuse and details of earlier romances are untouched), but it’s also probably deeper than you were probably expecting, with an elder Stallone looking back on his life and the heartache he endured, including his troubled relationship with his father. It’s pretty miraculous what he’s accomplished. And this documentary will make you even more appreciative of his life and career. Even if it doesn’t mention “Rhinestone” or Planet Hollywood. – Drew Taylor

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sony Pictures

Disney+ – Nov. 3

The middle part of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy might be the best. It follows Peter Parker (Holland) and his buddies as they embark on a summer trip to Europe, where they encounter Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a character seemingly from another dimension, and are escorted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). This is the funniest, most light on its feet entry in the saga; it’s not bogged down by excessive mythology and, since it is set right after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” has some nice emotional weight with Peter struggling with the death of his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) It’s also the most assuredly directed entry in the franchise, with Jon Watts unafraid to mix in elements of teenage sex comedy (particularly during the bus tour section) and gentle psychedelia. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” seems even more charming given how overblown and unnecessarily complicated the MCU has become. – Drew Taylor

“Insidious: The Red Door”

Screen Gems

Netflix – Nov. 4

Ready to keep feeling “Insidious?” Because the series, which began with James Wan’s creepy original film back in 2011, is moving forward. “Insidious: The Red Door” is the first entry in the franchise since 2015’s “Insidious: Chapter 3” to feature Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne. This time around the family’s young son (Simpkins) is headed to college and starting to get drawn back into the ghoulish netherworld of The Further, with his father (Wilson), going through a divorce and also getting pulled back in. There are some good jump scares and Wilson’s direction is solid. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then this one is for you. – Drew Taylor

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Warner Bros.

Hulu – Nov. 7

“Edge of Tomorrow” is one of the best movies Tom Cruise has ever made, and that’s saying something. The film takes place in a near future in which aliens have invaded Earth and humans are in an all-out assault on the deadly species. Cruise plays a public affairs officer who is forced to fight in a major invasion of France after he pisses off the wrong person, but when he gets killed almost immediately by an alien during the military push, he wakes up to relive the previous morning all over again. Stuck in a time loop, he works to figure out why he keeps reliving the same day over again and connects with someone else – a famous soldier played by Emily Blunt – who intimately understands his predicament. – Adam Chitwood

“The Killer”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 10

David Fincher returns. The filmmaker behind such darkly hued modern classics as “Zodiac,” “Gone Girl” and “Seven” is back with “The Killer,” based on a French comic book series of the same name by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon. Michael Fassbender plays the title role, an anonymous assassin who, after a hit goes wrong, seeks revenge. It’s perhaps Fincher’s most straightforward and deceptively simple movie yet, but there’s plenty underneath the surface, from Fincher’s willing deconstruction of the “cool guy” hit man trope (dating back at least to 1967’s classic “Le Samouraï”) to his barbed commentary on the gig economy and the brutality of freelancing. In the title role, Fassbender exhibits machinelike precision, which is perfect for an exquisitely crafted movie like this, allowing the supporting performances (from Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Tilda Swinton) to fill in the necessary color. Fincher and his team of regular collaborators, including cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, editor Kirk Baxter and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, all put in exemplary work. Watch this one as soon as it beams onto Netflix. It’s a movie that everybody will be talking about. – Drew Taylor

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life”

Warner Bros.

Max – Nov. 11

Albert Brooks is the subject of a feature-length documentary. It’s about damn time. Brooks, of course, is the Academy Award-nominated comedian and filmmaker behind modern classics like “Lost in America” and “Defending Your Life,” who also happens to be the actor who has turned in memorable work in movies like “Taxi Driver,” “Out of Sight,” “Drive” and, of course, “Finding Nemo.” This new film was directed by Rob Reiner and features archival materials mixed with new interviews with Sharon Stone, Larry David, James L Brooks, Conan O’Brien, Sarah Silverman and Jonah Hill. What more do you want? – Drew Taylor

“Rustin”

Colman Domingo in “Rustin” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 17

Bayard Rustin was a civil rights leader and one of the key architects of the March on Washington. And yet his role in the movement has been marginalized, perhaps because he was openly gay, maybe because at the time there were members of the movement uncomfortable with his outspokenness. But his story is about to be told, with Colman Domingo starring in the title role. His Rustin is prickly, for sure, but someone with a true mind for both the emotionality and the practicality of what he and the rest of the movement were trying to get done. (He had a somewhat difficult relationship with Martin Luther King Jr., played here by Aml Ameen.) It’s a rousing, true-life story, brought to life with wit and sophistication by director George C. Wolfe and screenwriters Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. And if that wasn’t enough, do consider the all-star supporting cast that includes Chris Rock, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald, Bill Irwin and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. There’s a reason Domingo is already amassing Oscar buzz. He’s that good. – Drew Taylor

“Leo”

Netflix

Nov. 21 – Netflix

Leo (voiced by Adam Sandler) is a grade-school iguana who, after 74 years inside a terrarium, longs for life outside of the classroom. But after he starts getting taken home by the kids and helping them with some of their problems, he soon learns that maybe his place is among the children. “Leo” was co-written and produced by Sandler, with his longtime collaborator Robert Smigel co-writing the script and directing with David Wachtenheim and Robert Marianetti. (Together they had all worked on “Hotel Transylvania 2.”) Handsomely produced and surprisingly moving, “Leo” is something of a surprise, a movie whose sweetness sneaks up with you and one where emotionally rich storytelling exists next to bonkers flourishes and laugh-out-loud jokes. It’s an intoxicating confection. “Leo” is one of the very best animated movies of the year. Get ready to fall in love with a weird old lizard. – Drew Taylor