BET Awards 2020: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

“Insecure” actress Amanda Seales hosted the BET Awards, celebrating “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.” This year’s virtual show paid tribute to two superstars from the worlds of sports and entertainment: Grammy Award-winning global icon Lil Wayne honored Kobe Bryant, and Wayne Brady lead the tribute to Little Richard.

Going into the night, Drake led the pack with six nominations that included “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” and two nods for both “Best Collaboration” and “Viewer’s Choice” for his features alongside Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).

Beyonce not only won the BET HER Award (along with her daughter Blue Ivy), which recognizes neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists, she also received the Humanitarian Award for her work with her BeyGOOD initiative, which has funded college scholarships, brought safe water and sanitation to the East African nation of Burundi and, most recently, brought COVID-19 testing resources to Black and brown communities as well as support Black small business honors.

Also Read: Beyond Blackface: Can Hollywood's Reckoning on Race Lead to Substantive Change?

Performers included Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more.

Timbaland, Nicolas Johnson, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice were honored as the 2020 Shine A Light honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity and demonstrate how art and education can unite and inspire even during the most challenging of times. In addition, Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, was selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, which recognizes global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Winners are chosen by BET’s Voting Academy made up of fans and a group of entertainment professionals.

Also Read: Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Reimagines 'The Lion King' in New Trailer (Video)

Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo (WINNER)

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” (WINNER)

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

“Queen & Slim”

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James (WINNER)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER)

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)