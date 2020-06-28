BET Awards 2020: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were among the evening’s winners

| June 28, 2020 @ 5:24 PM Last Updated: June 28, 2020 @ 7:13 PM
Beyonce Blue Ivy

“Insecure” actress Amanda Seales hosted the BET Awards, celebrating “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.” This year’s virtual show paid tribute to two superstars from the worlds of sports and entertainment: Grammy Award-winning global icon Lil Wayne honored Kobe Bryant, and Wayne Brady lead the tribute to Little Richard.

Going into the night, Drake led the pack with six nominations that included “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” and two nods for both “Best Collaboration” and “Viewer’s Choice” for his features alongside Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).

Beyonce not only won the BET HER Award (along with her daughter Blue Ivy), which recognizes neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists, she also received the Humanitarian Award for her work with her BeyGOOD initiative, which has funded college scholarships, brought safe water and sanitation to the East African nation of Burundi and, most recently, brought COVID-19 testing resources to Black and brown communities as well as support Black small business honors.

Performers included Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more.

Timbaland, Nicolas Johnson, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice were honored as the 2020 Shine A Light honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity and demonstrate how art and education can unite and inspire even during the most challenging of times. In addition, Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, was selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, which recognizes global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Winners are chosen by BET’s Voting Academy made up of fans and a group of entertainment professionals.

Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo (WINNER)
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” (WINNER)
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae

Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya

Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid

Best Movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
“Queen & Slim”

Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James (WINNER)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry

BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER)
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)

