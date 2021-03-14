Beyonce Wins 28th Grammy, Sets New Record

Beyonce just became the most-awarded woman in Grammys history.

The singer just took home her 28th trophy with a win for her 2020 single “Black Parade,” officially surpassing country singer Alison Krauss’ record. She also ties Quincy Jones’ total for most wins for a non-classical musician. Only the late composer Georg Solti has more wins, with a career total of 31.

The win for best R&B performance follows earlier awards for best rap song and best rap performance for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage,” and best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

See the full list of winners here.

Also Read: Grammys 2021: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Beyonce came into Sundays show with a total of nine nominations across eight categories, the most of any artist this year. She ran ahead of Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, all of whom also caught the attention of voters with their latest releases.

The nine new nominations already put Beyonce over the top her as the most-nominated female artist of all time, with a total of 79 since her debut with Destiny’s Child more than two decades ago. Overall, that number ties her with Paul McCartney and just one behind leaders Jay-Z and Jones.

Beyonce’s first Grammy nominations came in 2000, for the Destiny’s Child single “Bills, Bills, Bills.” Her first win came a year later for the No. 1 single “Say My Name.” In the years since, she has taken home Grammys for songs including “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Formation.”