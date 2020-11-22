If President-elect Joe Biden really wants to bring the country together, he should pardon President Donald Trump of any and all crimes (and there are many) that he could be charged with after leaving office — or so says former counsel to U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Michael Conway.

But those on social media aren’t buyin’ it. “Like hell he will,” Emmy-winner Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted.

In an op-ed Conway wrote for NBC News earlier this week, he said, “Trump’s acceptance of a pardon … is an admission that he was guilty of the crimes for which he has been pardoned,” adding that “a federal pardon wouldn’t eliminate all of Trump’s potential criminal exposure” he faces in New York State.

He goes on to say that although such a pardon “would be intended to heal the nation and foreclose the possibility of an ongoing cycle of retribution after political parties change control of the government,’ Conway admits that “pardoning his predecessor will subject Biden to intense, scathing criticism.”

He’s got that right. In fact, the criticism has been rolling in for days, with Conway’s name trending on Facebook Sunday.

Patricia Arquette voiced her opinion succinctly, saying, merely, “No.”

Others reacted more strongly:

Never‼️ Why is this even a possibility or a point to make⁉️ Pardon him⁉️ PARDON HIM⁉️ How on earth one can think of that⁉️ Unbelievable suggestion‼️ So, why not asking Mr Biden to PARDON all the wrongdoers, if he is going to unify the country‼️ Doesn’t it sound STUPID⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KsHUPheADb — Sima.actor (@Simaactor) November 22, 2020

No. No no no no no. No. No no. No no no. No! No no no no!!! NO! NO!!!! NO NO NO NO NO!!!!!! NO NO NO NO NO!!!! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!!! NO! No! No. No no no no no no no no no. No. No no no. No. No. NO. NO NO NO!!! NO NO NO NO NO!!! NO NO NO!!! NO. No. No no. No. NO! NO!! — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) November 22, 2020

But most fell somewhere in between.

Never, that alone forbids the memory of 260,000 Covid dead and the ruthless attempt to steal their democracy from the Americans — Canicop (@Canicop1) November 22, 2020

Michael Conway: we have been here before with Nixon. And that's why we're here again. If Gerry Ford had done the right thing and prosecuted Nixon for his many crimes, then Trump might not have repeated them all and examined massively upon them. Foolish.#SundayMorning#AMJoy — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 22, 2020