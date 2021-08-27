Big Brother

CBS

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops a Pretty Bland Thursday

by | August 27, 2021 @ 9:11 AM

And ”Brooklyn Nine-Nine“ deserves better than this

All CBS needed to win Thursday was an hour of “Big Brother.” It helped that last night was among the blandest primetime periods of Summer 2021. Hey, it’s almost over.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. Reruns followed: In order, the re-airings were episodes of comedies “The Neighborhood” and “B Positive,” and one of drama “Bull.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

