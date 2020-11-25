‘Big Sky’ Actually Grew in Ratings Without Star Kylie Bunbury’s Spoilers

400th episode of “NCIS” is easily Tuesday’s most-watched show

While ABC won Tuesday’s primetime in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers, led by the landmark 400th episode of “NCIS.”

Last week, Kylie Bunbury majorly spoiled the big twist from ABC’s “Big Sky” series premiere. This week, she avoided morning shows and the new drama actually grew in ratings , despite a down “Bachelorette” lead-in.

ABC settled for third place in terms of overall eyeballs — but it was close.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.29 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m averaged a 1.2 rating and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 drew a 0.7 and 4.4 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.8 and first in viewers with 7.8 million. The 400th episode of “NCIS” at 8 landed a 0.9 and 9.8 million viewers. “FBI” at 9 posted a 0.8 and 8.2 million viewers. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” received a 0.7 and 5.5 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.7 and second in viewers with 4.31 million. “The Voice” at 8 put up a 0.9 and 6.8 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Transplant” at 10 had a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers.

Fox had a 0.2 rating and 1 million viewers. At 8, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” got a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers. “Next” at 9 settled for a 0.2 and 917,000 viewers.

The CW had a 0.1 rating and 530,000 viewers, airing the second installment of the “Gilmore Girls” revival miniseries.

