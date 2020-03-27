Bob Dylan’s 1st Original Song in 8 Years Is a 17-Minute Ballad About JFK Assassination (Video)

New song “Murder Most Foul” was a previously unreleased track

| March 27, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
bob dylan nobel prize 2

Getty Images

Bob Dylan released a new song late Thursday, his first original recording in eight years, and it’s a near-17-minute song about the JFK assassination called “Murder Most Foul.”

The elegant piano and orchestral ballad describes the mournful details of the Kennedy assassination and the surrounding culture of the 1960s and ’70s, including mentions of The Beatles, Patsy Cline, Glenn Frey, Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel and many more.

“The day they killed him, someone said to me, ‘Son, the age of the Antichrist has just only begun,'” Dylan sings in the new track. “The soul of a nation’s been torn away, and it’s beginning to go into a slow decay. It’s 36 hours past judgment day.”

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in James Mangold-Directed Biopic for Fox Searchlight

Dylan said “Murder Most Foul” was a previously unreleased track recorded some time ago, though he did not specify when.

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years,” Dylan said in a statement on Instagram. “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you.”

Dylan’s last album of original music was 2012’s “Tempest.” Since then, the folk-rock icon and Nobel Prize winner has released several albums of American standards, including most recently “Triplicate” in 2017.

Dylan gave his first sit-down, on-camera interview in years in a Netflix documentary directed by Martin Scorsese released last year called “Rolling Thunder Revue.”

Check out the song and Dylan’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

Bob Dylan. Murder Most Foul. Link in Bio.

A post shared by Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) on

Top 11 Highest-Grossing Music Biopics, From Tupac to Queen (Photos)

  • Highest Grossing Music Biopics
  • All Eyez on Me cars 3 Lionsgate/Summit
  • JERSEY BOYS clint eastwood Warner Bros.
  • Amadeus Orion Pictures
  • La Bamba Ritchie Vallens Columbia Pictures
  • Rocketman Troubadour 2 Paramount
  • Coal miners daughter Universal
  • ray jamie foxx movie Universal
  • I Can Only Imagine Roadside Attractions
  • Walk-the-Line Fox
  • Universal
  • Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. 20th Century Fox
1 of 12

Far and away, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is king

In 2018, "Bohemian Rhapsody" blew past everyone's expectations, becoming one of the Top 10 highest- grossing films of the year thanks largely to the love that Queen fans have for the group's late singer Freddie Mercury. It also blew past these ten other musical biopics, whose subjects range from Tupac to Ritchie Valens to Elton John.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue