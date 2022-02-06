Brian Stelter Comes to CNN’s Defense After Jeff Zucker’s Departure: ‘CNN Was Not Built by Just One Man’

After an extremely turbulent week at CNN following the departure of network head Jeff Zucker, “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter rallied to the defense of his cable news colleagues.

“CNN was not built by just one man, not by only Ted Turner, and it was not led only by Jeff Zucker,” Stelter said on Sunday morning. “CNN is so much bigger than any single individual. It is about teams and teams of people, thousands of individuals who make up CNN.”



Zucker’s sudden exit after he disclosed a romantic relationship with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust was met with public and private laments by many of the network’s top on-air talent but with delight by the network’s critics and some of its former staffers.

In interviews with and texts between former staffers leaked to TheWrap, Zucker was slammed for failing to elevate new talent, making opinion segments from the likes of Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon the center of its primetime coverage. He has also been criticized for elevating Donald Trump, both as the former head of NBC, where he greenlit “The Apprentice” and in his decisions on how to cover Trump during the 2016 presidential election.



“Sure, [Zucker] could be very charismatic,” one former producer said. “But the thing people will never get over is how he elevated Trump. It’s not liberal or conservative, it was all about ratings. He could care less what it would do to the country. That should be his legacy. He delivered four years of a bigot in the White House.”



But Stelter, Sunday, defended those who would use Zucker’s leadership to criticize CNN as a whole.

“We will always have flaws, we will always screw up, we will always have to run corrections,” Stelter said, acknowledging many concerns brought forth about CNN in recent years. “But the people who say we’re lacking journalism, that we’ve become an all-talk channel, that we’ve run off and we’re all opinions all the time, that Jeff Zucker led us astray, those people aren’t watching CNN.”

Stelter added, “They’re watching complaints about CNN on other channels that don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s the truth.”

The anchor pointed out that the day Zucker resigned, CNN published more than 215 stories and nearly 90 original vids on its website. “That’s a hell of a lot of news. It’s a hell of a lot of journalism,” Stelter said. “CNN is the executives and it’s the interns and everybody in between who keeps this place running 24/7, so when something horrible happens in the world, or when something wonderful happens in the world, you know where to turn — that’s what CNN is.”

