Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) begins his search for, well, not love, but a suitable bride in the official trailer for Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 2, which dropped on Wednesday.

The swoon-worthy three-minute trailer sets up the season, which will see the Viscount seeking out a potential Viscountess, with the over-encouragement of his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who rather loudly announces at a ball that her eldest son is on the market.

(Watch the trailer above.)

“’tis only out of the greatest love of my family that I aim to choose a bride with my head and not my … heart,” Anthony tells his brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) as the two sit side-by-side while being shaved (because they’re so rich, they don’t do that stuff themselves) in a new scene from the clip.

As Anthony seeks a bride, he’s set to encounter the Sharma sisters — Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley). The ton newcomers will be making their society debut (though Kate isn’t really in the market for a match). And, as Lady Whistledown notes in the trailer, “any suitor hoping to gain an audience with miss Edwina Sharma must first tame her sister.”

There’s a treat for readers of Julia Quinn’s “The Viscount Who Loved Me” in the trailer, which confirms both sisters will join the Bridgerton siblings for a game of pall mall (a big thing in Julia Quinn’s “The Viscount Who Loved Me”). And, there are plenty of hints at just how competitive Anthony — and Kate — can be.

Daphne seems to be giving her brother tips on love now that she’s happily married to Simon, the Duke of Hastings, as one scene shows her asking Anthony, “Has this young lady truly won your heart? The one that makes it impossible for you to look away from them at any given moment.” Of course, the footage goes from showing Anthony dancing with Edwina during Daphne’s voiceover, to shots of Kate (and even a near brush of fingers between the Viscount and the elder Sharma sister).

“My honor is hanging by a thread. It grows more precarious with every moment in your presence,” Anthony says at one point, as we see more moments between him and Kate.

Beyond this season’s romance storyline, it appears Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) has really had it with ton gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, as she tells her minions they need to “entrap” the secretive writer (who we learned last season is actually Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan).

As Netflix dropped the trailer, the streamer also released two new stills from the show, both of which feature the Sharma sisters and the Bridgerton playing pall mall, with Kate holding what’s known to Quinn’s readers as the “mallet of death,” while Anthony appears to be playing with the mallet least favored by his family — the pink one.

Kate Sharma and Edwina Sharma look on as Anthony Bridgerton takes a shot in the game of pall mall in “Bridgerton” Season 2 (Netflix)

The Bridgertons and the Sharmas play pall mall in “Bridgerton” Season 2 (Netflix)

Here’s the official Season 2 logline for the show: The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The series returns to the streamer March 25.