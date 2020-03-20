Broadway Producers and Unions Reach Deal for Emergency Coronavirus Relief

Agreement will provide Broadway employees with pay and health insurance during suspension

| March 20, 2020 @ 5:12 PM
The Broadway League, which represents producers, theatre owners and general managers reached a deal with the Unions of Broadway for emergency relief that will give employees pay and health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease has caused all theater productions to shutter as states like New York and California have enacted “stay at home” orders in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

“The leaders of our industry have been working tirelessly with our partners at the unions to forge an agreement that will address many of the needs of our employees during this crisis. We are a community that cares about each other, and we are pleased that we can offer some relief,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Once we are past this challenging moment, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres to experience the best of live entertainment together once again.”

Added the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG): “We are grateful to be able to tell our members that the industry came together to provide some compensation during this terrible time. Broadway needs to come back and working together is the best way to make that happen. Now Congress must do its part for arts and entertainment workers on Broadway and beyond to ensure they have access to unemployment insurance and health care during this industry-wide shut down.”

