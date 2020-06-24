‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Showrunner Scrapped All 4 Episodes He Wrote for Season 8, Terry Crews Says
“We’ve got to start over,” Crews recalls Dan Goor saying
Tony Maglio | June 24, 2020 @ 6:50 AM
Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 7:12 AM
Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Fox/Universal Television
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews says the NBC sitcom’s showrunner Dan Goor scrapped all four episodes he had fully written for the cop comedy’s upcoming Season 8 following the public outcry over George Floyd’s death and a reexamining of law enforcement’s role in society.
“Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had like four episodes all ready to go — they just threw them in the trash,” Crews told “Access” on Tuesday. “They’re like, ‘We’ve got to start over.”
“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in, but we do know that we’ve had a lot of somber talks, we’ve had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be groundbreaking this year,” Crews continued. “We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible.”
Like many of his cast members, Goor has been vocally condemning the real-life police responsible for the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. See some of his relevant June tweets — and retweets — below.
The Lonely Island is a comedy trio comprised of Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg.
