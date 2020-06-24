‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Showrunner Scrapped All 4 Episodes He Wrote for Season 8, Terry Crews Says

“We’ve got to start over,” Crews recalls Dan Goor saying

| June 24, 2020 @ 6:50 AM Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 7:12 AM
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 5

Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Fox/Universal Television

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews says the NBC sitcom’s showrunner Dan Goor scrapped all four episodes he had fully written for the cop comedy’s upcoming Season 8 following the public outcry over George Floyd’s death and a reexamining of law enforcement’s role in society.

“Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had like four episodes all ready to go — they just threw them in the trash,” Crews told “Access” on Tuesday. “They’re like, ‘We’ve got to start over.”

“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in, but we do know that we’ve had a lot of somber talks, we’ve had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be groundbreaking this year,” Crews continued. “We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible.”

Also Read: Tina Fey Pulls 4 '30 Rock' Episodes From Circulation, Apologizes for Blackface Use

Reps for NBC and Universal Television, the production company behind “Brooklyn,” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Crews’ interview.

Watch Crews’ full interview here.

Like many of his cast members, Goor has been vocally condemning the real-life police responsible for the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. See some of his relevant June tweets — and retweets — below.

Also Read: TV Cop Shows Are Under Fire, But Do They Still Protect and Serve in the Ratings?

The Lonely Island is a comedy trio comprised of Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg.

'Gone With the Wind,' 'Cops' and Other Movies and TV Shows Pulled in the #BlackLivesMatter Era (Photos)

  • blacklivesmatter pulled shows gone with the wind always sunny live pd
  • cops Paramount Network
  • Gone With the Wind WarnerMedia
  • live pd A&E
  • Chris Lilley Smouse Angry Boys Australian Broadcast Company
  • little britain bbc BBC
  • fawlty towers BBC
  • David Cross Bob Odenkirk Netflix
  • The Mighty Boosh A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
  • Jack Donaghy Vertical Integration 30 Rock NBCU
1 of 11

New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream

The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE