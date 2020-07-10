Ratings: ‘Burden of Truth’ and ‘In the Dark’ Finales Leave The CW, Well, in the Dark

Second “Blindspot” episode of the evening sets new series low in total viewers

| July 10, 2020 @ 8:43 AM Last Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 9:31 AM
burden of truth in the dark

The CW

The “Burden of Truth” finale was a burden for The CW last night. The network’s “In the Dark” finale left it in the dark.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” did a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million.

Also Read: 'Tough as Nails' Debut Isn't Soft, but CBS Can't Break Away From Univision in Key Demo Ratings

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and second in viewers with 3.2 million, airing all reruns.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 905,000.

For NBC, “Blindspot” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9, a second episode dipped to a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers, which are lows for the series. A repeat followed.

Also Read: Univision Telenovelas Tie NBC Repeats Atop Low-Rated Tuesday

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” received a 0.2/2 and 959,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 446,000. At 8, “Burden of Truth” got a 0.1/1 and 481,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 had a 0.1/0 and 411,000 viewers.

14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

  • lowest rated renewed shows 2019 2020 Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
  • Magnum PI CBS
  • MacGyver CBS
  • The Unicorn CBS
  • Bob Hearts Abishola CBS
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6 NBC
  • Good Girls NBC
  • American Housewife ABC
  • All Rise CBS CBS
  • Blackish ABC
  • Mixed-ish ABC
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bob's Burgers Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
  • Duncanville Fox
1 of 15

We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.

Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.

Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE