Ratings: ‘Burden of Truth’ and ‘In the Dark’ Finales Leave The CW, Well, in the Dark
Second “Blindspot” episode of the evening sets new series low in total viewers
Tony Maglio | July 10, 2020 @ 8:43 AM
Last Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 9:31 AM
The CW
The “Burden of Truth” finale was a burden for The CW last night. The network’s “In the Dark” finale left it in the dark.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” did a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million.
For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” received a 0.2/2 and 959,000 viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 446,000. At 8, “Burden of Truth” got a 0.1/1 and 481,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 had a 0.1/0 and 411,000 viewers.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox
We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…
