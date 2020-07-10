The “Burden of Truth” finale was a burden for The CW last night. The network’s “In the Dark” finale left it in the dark.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” did a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and second in viewers with 3.2 million, airing all reruns.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 905,000.

For NBC, “Blindspot” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9, a second episode dipped to a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers, which are lows for the series. A repeat followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” received a 0.2/2 and 959,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 446,000. At 8, “Burden of Truth” got a 0.1/1 and 481,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 had a 0.1/0 and 411,000 viewers.