California Bill Proposes $330 Million Boost in Film and TV Tax Credits

The California state legislature reviewed a new bill Sunday that would increase the state’s film and television tax credits program by $330 million, with $150 million of that being allocated to the construction of new soundstages in the state, according to multiple media reports.

If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it would double the current $330 million that California gives Hollywood in film and TV tax credits each year.

For the $150 million portion earmarked for soundstage construction credits, productions will be required to submit a diversity plan to the state that “shall include goals that are broadly reflective of California’s population, in terms of race and gender,” per the proposed bill.

The increase to the film and TV tax incentive program’s budget has been an ongoing discussion over the past few months that began with a much smaller bump, when Gov. Newsom said in May he would add $30 million to the pot due to California’s $75 billion budget surplus. In June, the state legislature started considering boosting that addition to $180 million over two years.

The proposed legislation that brings the total addition to $330 million, which is expected to pass in both houses of the California state legislature and then be signed by Gov. Newsom, is sponsored by Senator Anthony Portantino and assembly members Wendy Carrillo and Autumn Burke.

More to come…