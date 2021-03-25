All Californians Age 16 and Up Eligible for COVID Vaccine on April 15

All Californians age 16 and up will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines beginning on April 15, the state announced on Thursday. Those age 50 and up will be eligible beginning on April 1.

“There’s not just light at the end of the tunnel. There’s bright light at the end of the tunnel,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Thursday. “In just a few weeks, there’ll be no rules, no limitations as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered.”

Vaccine doses headed to California are expected to increase in the coming weeks, Newsom said, with an expected 2.5 million doses available per week in April and 3 million heading into May and June.

Also Read: Disneyland Expected to Reopen by Late April, Bob Chapek Says

Still, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly cautioned that it would “take time” to vaccinate all eligible Californians.

“During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance,” Ghaly said in a statement.