San Diego and San Francisco are among the 20 counties in California that can reopen indoor movie theaters with limited capacity beginning next Monday, according to state guidelines announced on Friday.

The guidelines place each of the state’s 58 counties within a color-coded tier — with purple (“widespread”) being the worst and yellow (“minimal”) being the best — based on the number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive tests.

Under this new categorization system, counties in the “minimal” yellow tier can reopen indoor movie theaters at 50% capacity, while counties in the “moderate” orange tier can reopen at a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the theater’s capacity, whichever is less. Counties in the “substantial” red tier can reopen indoor theaters at a maximum of 100 people or 25% of the theater’s capacity, which follows similar state guidelines issued in June.

According to the state’s county status tracker, the counties that can reopen indoor theaters with these modifications include Alpine (minimal), Calaveras (substantial), Del Norte (moderate), El Dorado (substantial), Humboldt (moderate), Lake (substantial), Lassen (substantial), Mariposa (moderate), Modoc (minimal), Mono (moderate), Napa (substantial), Nevada (substantial), Plumas (moderate), San Diego (substantial), San Francisco (substantial), Shasta (moderate), Sierra (substantial), Siskiyou (moderate), Trinity (moderate) and Tuolumne (minimal).

Indoor theaters in L.A. County must remain closed under these guidelines, but outdoor operations can reopen with modifications.