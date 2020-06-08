California Movie Theaters Can Reopen on June 12

California’s movie theaters can reopen with limitations as early as this Friday, according to new guidelines released by the state on Monday.
Theaters must limit their capacity to 25% or at a maximum of 100, whichever is fewer.
More to come…
