The 2023 Innovators List seeks to honor the breakthrough achievements of artists, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who have captivated audiences, disrupted industries and left a memorable mark on their respective fields. From spearheading new technology and engineering advancements to shaping the arts and entertainment landscape, TheWrap is looking for the agents of change who have brought excitement and wielded a profound influence.

Nominations are now open, and should focus on remarkable accomplishments from the period of October 12, 2022 to the present.

The selected honorees will participate in a live panel discussion moderated by Sharon Waxman, TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief. This exclusive panel will take place during TheGrill, WrapPRO’s renowned annual industry conference on Oct. 4. The panel will highlight the honorees’ remarkable journeys and accomplishments, offering a platform to share insights and inspire others.

For more information and to submit your nominations click the button below. The deadline for nominations is Monday, August 14, 2023.

Submit Nominee

Past honorees have included Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, actor-writer-producer Lena Waithe, “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, actor-writer-director-producer Jordan Peele, Clubhouse co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, actress and producer Michelle Yeoh, “House of the Dragon” co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal and chef, humanitarian, producer José Andrés. View 2022 honorees here.

About TheGrill Series

For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. Past speakers have included Brian Grazer, Ted Sarandos, Irving Azoff, Dana Walden, John Singleton, Kara Swisher, Bill Maher, Antoine Fuqua, Scott Stuber, Casey Wasserman, Kevin Mayer and many more.

Please note that we currently have limited speaking spots available. If you or someone you know would like to be considered as a speaker, or if you would like to nominate a potential speaker, we invite you to submit your application through this form.

For sponsorship inquiries, reach out to Lynne Segall at lynne@thewrap.com.

TheGrill Conference is Powered by the Essential Source for Entertainment Insiders

WrapPRO is TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform. This members-only service and community provides deep analysis and access — that can’t be found anywhere else — on the business of entertainment, streaming and media. For more information on WrapPRO visit pro.thewrap.com.