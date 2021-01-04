Ratings: Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Debut Brings Fox Some New Year’s Cheer

“The Great North,” which was farther removed from football, not so much

The new sitcom wasn’t Fox’s sole noteworthy premiere last night. The broadcast network also debuted new animated show “The Great North” and premiered the ninth and final season of “Last Man Standing,” which featured a “Home Improvement” crossover aspect.

Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat” got off to a pretty good start Sunday on Fox. But was it the series premiere itself, or the scheduling?

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC, Fox and CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Winter Shows (Updating)

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.2 rating/18 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 11.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those Nielsen numbers are the averages of NFL pregame show “Football Night in America” and the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles “Sunday Night Football” game itself.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.3/7 and third in viewers with 5.2 million. At 7 p.m., the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers. vs. Chicago Bears game scored a 3.3/18 and 12.9 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 drew a 1.9/10 and 6.8 million viewers. “Call Me Kat” at 8 received a 1.3/7 and 5.4 million viewers. At 8:30, “The Great North” series premiere had a 0.6/3 and 2.3 million viewers. “The Simpsons” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 1.7 million viewers. At 9:30, the Season 9 premiere of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” finished Fox’s primetime off with a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0/6 and second in viewers with 7.2 million. The conclusion of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts game at 7 p.m. posted a 2.6/14 and 11.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 15 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Big Sky' to 'Nurses' (Photos)

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3.5 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 had a 0.6/3 and 4.9 million viewers. At 8, the “Supermarket Sweep” season finale got a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 9 received a 0.4/2 and 2.9 million viewers. The new season of “The Rookie” started at 10 to a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Telemundo and Univision tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Telemundo had 845,000 viewers, Univision averaged 815,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 492,000.

More to come…