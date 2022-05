Canceled or Renewed: Are Your Favorites Coming Back to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW?

The major broadcast networks are making their decisions. Is your favorite show returning for the 2022-2023 television season? Find out which shows are coming back, which shows are wrapping their runs, and which ones have been canceled, below.

The Conners (ABC)

ABC

Canceled:

Card Sharks

Celebrity Dating Game

For Life

The Hustler

Match Game

Pooch Perfect

Promised Land

Queens

The Ultimate Surfer

Renewed:

Abbott Elementary: Renewed for Season 2

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 33

American Idol: Renewed for Season 6 at ABC (but 21st overall)

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 27

Bachelor in Paradise Renewed for Season 8

Big Sky: Renewed for Season 3

Celebrity Family Feud: Renewed for Season 8

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Renewed for Season 3

The Conners: Renewed for Season 5

The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 10

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 6

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed for Season 19 (announced in January)

Holey Moley: Renewed for Season 4

Home Economics: Renewed for Season 3

Judge Steve Harvey (renewed for Season 2)

A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 5

The Rookie: Renewed for Season 5

Press Your Luck: Renewed for Season 4

Shark Tank (renewed for Season 24)

Station 19: Renewed for Season 6

The Wonder Years: Renewed for Season 2

The $100,000 Pyramid: Renewed for Season 6

“Chicago P.D.” (NBC)

NBC

Canceled:

Ellen’s Game of Games

The Endgame

Kenan

Mr. Mayor

New Amsterdam: Will end after a shortened Season 5

Ordinary Joe

Small Fortune

Renewed:

American Auto: Renewed for Season 2

The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 10

Chicago Fire: Renewed for Season 11

Chicago Med: Renewed for Season 8

Chicago P.D.: Renewed for Season 10

Grand Crew: Renewed for Season 2

La Brea Renewed for Season 2

Law & Order: Renewed for Season 22

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Renewed for Season 3

That’s My Jam: Renewed for Season 2

Transplant: Renewed for Season 2

Young Rock: Renewed for Season 3

CBS

Canceled:

B Positive

Bull: Ending with Season 6

Good Sam

How We Roll

Magnum P.I.

United States of Al

Renewed:

The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 34

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Renewed for Season 3

Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2 (already filmed, but hasn’t premiered yet)

Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 13

Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 4

CSI: Vegas: Renewed for Season 2

The Equalizer: Renewed for Seasons 3 & 4

FBI: Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6

FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5

FBI: International: Renewed for Seasons 2 & 3

Ghosts: Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Renewed for Season 20

NCIS: Hawaii: Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 14

The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 5

Secret Celebrity Renovation: Renewed for Season 2

Survivor: Renewed for Seasons 43 and 44

S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 6

Tough as Nails: Renewed for Season 4

Young Sheldon: Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7

Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

THE CW

Canceled:

4400

Batwoman

Charmed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

In the Dark

Legacies

Naomi

The Outpost

The Republic of Sarah

Roswell: New Mexico

Renewed:

All American: Renewed for Season 5

All American: Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2

Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 4

Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 3

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed for Season 9

Riverdale: Renewed for Season 7

Stargirl: Renewed for Season 3

Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 3

The Flash: Renewed for Season 9

Walker: Renewed for Season 3

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Renewed for Season 3

World’s Funniest Animal: Renewed for Season 3

CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Fox

Canceled:

The Big Leap

Our Kind of People

Pivoting



Renewed:

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed for Season 13 (will premiere in fall 2022)

The Cleaning Lady: Renewed for Season 2

Family Guy: Renewed for Seasons 20 (will premiere in May)

Fantasy Island: Renewed for Season 2 (premieres May 31)

Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed for Seasons 21 and 22

Housebroken: Renewed for Season 2

I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2

LEGO Masters: Renewed for Season 3

MasterChef: Renewed for Season 12

Next Level Chef: Renewed for Season 2

The Great North: Renewed in 2021 for Season 3

The Simpsons: Renewed in 2021 through Season 34

TBD:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Call Me Kat

Duncanville

The Masked Singer

The Resident

Welcome to Flatch