We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Candyman’ Hooks $22.3 Million Opening at Box Office

”Free Guy“ continues strong run as ”Jungle Cruise“ reaches $100 million domestically

| August 29, 2021 @ 8:09 AM
candyman

Universal Pictures

Universal/MGM’s “Candyman” has gotten off to a strong start at the box office, beating projections of a $15 million opening to earn $22.3 million from 3,569 theaters.

Produced on a $25 million budget and directed by Nia DaCosta, the sequel to the 1992 horror classic has been well-received with a B on CinemaScore and an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also added $5.2 million from 51 overseas markets for a global total of $27.6 million.

As expected, Black moviegoers had the highest turnout for “Candyman” at 37%, with white moviegoers comprising 30% and Latino audiences 22%. As has been the case throughout this summer, 18-34 audiences made up the majority with 69% of opening weekend turnout.

real time with bill maher republicans summon candyman to own the libs
Also Read:
Maher Jokes That People Are Summoning Candyman ‘To Own the Libs’

In second is 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy,” which is continuing to show impressive legs at the box office with $13.6 million in its third weekend and a $78 million domestic/$180 million global total. The action comedy dropped just 27% from last weekend and has been championed by theater owners for its success as a theatrically exclusive title at a time when many films are releasing day-and-date in response to the pandemic and seeing sharp weekend drops.

But one day-and-date film that hasn’t seen such sharp drops is Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which on Sunday became the fifth post-shutdown release to hit the $100 million domestic milestone with $5 million grossed in its fifth weekend to take fourth on the weekend charts. Despite its availability as a premium Disney+ title, “Jungle Cruise” has legged out from its $35 million opening thanks to strong word-of-mouth. The film has a global total of $187 million, not counting undisclosed paid streaming revenue from Disney+.

In between “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” is Paramount’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” which added $6.6 million in its second weekend for a 10-day total of $24 million. Sony/Screen Gems’ “Don’t Breathe 2” completes the Top 5 with $2.8 million and a $24.5 million total.