Cannes 2022 Winners List: Updating Live

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is announcing its winners at a Saturday-evening ceremony in the festival’s Grand Theatre Lumiere. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

The Camera d’Or, the award for the best first film from all sections of the festival, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s “War Pony.”

The Main Competition consisted of 21 different films, including James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon,” the Dardenne brothers’ “Tori and Lokita,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker,” Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” Park Chan-Wook’s “Decision to Leave,” Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” Albert Serra’s “Pacifiction,” Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.,” Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” and Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh’s “The Eight Mountains.”

The jury was headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and also included Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, actress-directors Rebecca Hall and Jasmine Trinca, directors Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier and actresses Noomi Rapace and Deepika Padukone.

Last year’s Palme d’Or winner was Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” the second consecutive Palme winner to be distributed by Neon in the U.S. (The first was “Parasite” in 2019; there was no festival in 2020.)

The list of winners:

Palme d’Or:

Grand Prix:

Jury Prize:

Best Director:

Best Screenplay:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Camera d’Or (best first film): “War Pony,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Camera d’Or, special mention: “Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie

Palme d’Or, Short Film: “The Water Murmurs,” Jianying Chen

Short film special mention: “Lori,” Abinash Bikram Shah