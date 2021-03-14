Go Pro Today

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Actually Performed ‘WAP’ at the Grammys and Twitter Lost Its Mind

“Republicans are gonna be soooo mad” one person tweets

| March 14, 2021 @ 7:45 PM
megan thee stallion cardi b grammy wap

Getty

Sunday night’s Grammys featured a slew of incredible performances, but there was one the stood out above all others. Yes, it happened — Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed “WAP” live on primetime television.

Before the performance, the main question was simply HOW the duo would be able to pull off the song, considering its explicit lyrics. The answer was simple: they replaced most of the words and bleeped out the ones that couldn’t be easily replaced. In fact, the changes brought the duo’s lip syncing — a common practice at the Grammys — into sharp focus for some.

But the big question after the performance? How conservatives would react to the display.

Others questioned if the performance, even with its modified lyrics and censoring, actually met broadcast standards.

And for others, well, let’s just say moms everywhere are still recovering.

Check out more reactions to the performance below: