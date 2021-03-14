Sunday night’s Grammys featured a slew of incredible performances, but there was one the stood out above all others. Yes, it happened — Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed “WAP” live on primetime television.

Before the performance, the main question was simply HOW the duo would be able to pull off the song, considering its explicit lyrics. The answer was simple: they replaced most of the words and bleeped out the ones that couldn’t be easily replaced. In fact, the changes brought the duo’s lip syncing — a common practice at the Grammys — into sharp focus for some.

But the big question after the performance? How conservatives would react to the display.

republicans are gonna be soooo mad after the cardi/meg performance. and i LOVE that. pic.twitter.com/43GcAsElip — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021

How long before right wing media explodes over @theestallion and @iamcardib ‘WAP’ performance at @RecordingAcad? — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) March 15, 2021

Cardi B and Megan should've performed the @benshapiro remix of WAP tbh — Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 15, 2021

Others questioned if the performance, even with its modified lyrics and censoring, actually met broadcast standards.

Baby…the way Meg & Cardi just violated every FCC rule Lmaooooooo https://t.co/M1k4PTa2N6 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 15, 2021

Cardi and Meg really VIOLATED 🔥#GRAMMYs — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 15, 2021

And for others, well, let’s just say moms everywhere are still recovering.

my mom during megan and cardi’s performances: pic.twitter.com/wBfUVsUOHs — sierra is proud of harry (@otbxtightrope) March 15, 2021

My Mom Watching this Cardi B & Meg The Stallion grammy performance pic.twitter.com/A8JIg9gBA2 — ASAP_AJ (@DripSauceMedia) March 15, 2021

Check out more reactions to the performance below:

Cardi B looks like something the Power Rangers would fight to destroy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Uss46JQsKM — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) March 15, 2021

maybe it’s just been a long year but seeing Megan and Cardi do WAP under a giant Pleaser is making me cry — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) March 15, 2021

me after watching Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion sing WAP at the Grammys: pic.twitter.com/tZzyo4wVB2 — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 15, 2021