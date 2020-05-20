Casey Wasserman in Talks to Purchase Music Assets From Paradigm

May 20, 2020
Amid the ongoing troubles at Paradigm wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports and entertainment executive Casey Wasserman is in talks to buy the agency’s music assets, an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap.

However, no deal is in place and talks may ultimately come to nothing.

Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman Media Group, had been approached by Tom Gores, CEO of Platinum Equity and brother of Sam Gores, the founder and CEO of Paradigm, according to Variety, which first reported the story.

Paradigm has been hit hard by Coronavirus, but such a deal may be a hard sell for the company, which gets a full two thirds of its revenue from music. But music is a seasonal business, with majority of new releases and especially tours centered on warmer months of the year. Consequently, the agency normally borrows money during the winter months, and repays the loans with profits from summer tours and releases.

Also Read: Paradigm Revolt: CEO Sam Gores Backs Down After Music Agents Object to 50% Pay Cut

That rhythm was however catastrophically disrupted by the coronavirus lockdowns, which brought a halt to live music events across the world. This includes some of Paradigm’s biggest clients, like Billie Eilish and Kenny Chesney.

In March, Paradigm CEO Sam Gores sparked what insiders described as a ‘f—ing war zone’ within the company when he attempted to stem those losses by cutting music agent salaries by 50%. Agents banded together and threatened to leave, while others publicly complained that they felt Gores used Paradigm earnings to for his lavish personal lifestyle, insiders told TheWrap in April.

As a result, Gores backed down and reinstated the music agents’ salaries. “He ended up not cutting people because of negative press on the firings,” an insider told TheWrap at the time. “They effectively held him hostage.”

Gores instead opted for more widely applied pay cuts throughout the company, beginning with his own, which was cut in full.

Trey Williams contributed to this article.

