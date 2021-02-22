Ratings: Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Game Show Goes Flat in Delayed Debut

No cherry on top this Sunday

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox’s glorified Wild Cherry Pepsi commercial, game show “Cherries Wild” hosted by Jason Biggs, finally debuted on Sunday. The soda-sponsored series fell pretty flat.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and first in viewers with 6.9 million.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.14 million.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.12 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 944,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 507,000.

More to come…