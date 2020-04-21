The Oct. 4 launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has been delayed because of production stoppages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is some good news, however, for those who need their “Fixer Upper” fix: Magnolia will preview four hours of its upcoming programming this Sunday on DIY. That’s the Discovery, Inc.-owned cable channel the Gaineses will (eventually) be replacing.

We do not yet have a replacement launch date for Magnolia Network, but we now know 10 more series it will have at launch, whenever that actually is. One of them belongs to Clint Harp, the fan-favorite woodworker loyal viewers of the Gaineses hit HGTV series are sure to remember. More on that — and the other shows — below.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said Tuesday morning in a statement to media. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

“It’s been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo. A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for great home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life that made America fall in love with them,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page added. “We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them.”

“Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” begins Sunday, April 26 a 5 p.m. ET on DIY Network. The preview event will look back at the couple’s HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” as well as ahead to the Magnolia Network’s initial slate.

Below are the previously announced Magnolia Network series, each accompanied by an official description.

“Growing Floret”: The previously announced show features Floret Flower Farm — one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States — and follows founder Erin Benzakein and her talented team as they attempt to tackle an expansion that puts their company’s future at risk.

“Home on the Road”​: The previously announced show follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez — as the music duo JOHNNYSWIM — and their two kids as they tour the country seeking out home and community wherever they go.

And the new ones:

“Bespoke Kitchens”: Journey across the pond with England-based deVOL Kitchens and their collective of remarkably talented craftspeople as they design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors for their clients.

“Family Dinner”: Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, and all the ways food brings people together.

“Restoration Road”: Woodworker Clint Harp travels the country in search of some of the oldest, most beautiful structures still standing today, examining how they were built, restored and given new life by some of the country’s most talented craftsmen.

“The Fieldhouse”: When Justin Bane’s NFL dreams were cut short due to a serious injury, he turned his passion for the game into a passion for helping others. In 2011, he and his wife Annie used every penny they had to open The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas, where they’ve committed their lives to helping people turn broken dreams into an inspiring, new reality.

“Super Dad”: Comedian, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus and his squad of builders team up with families that have an inspired idea for their children — from a pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted to their family truck. Taylor and a fellow super dad, will get to work building these one-of-a-kind projects.

“Home Work”: After moving from their 900 square-foot home, husband and wife Andy and Candis Meredith and their seven kids work together to convert a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into their family’s dream home.

“The Lost Kitchen”: Erin French is the owner of The Lost Kitchen, a historic mill turned restaurant in Freedom, Maine, population 722. Every year, hundreds of visitors from around the world make reservations not by phone or email, but by submitting postcards in hopes of experiencing a meal they will never forget.

“Inn the Works”: Lindsey Kurowski purchased The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, Calif. This four-acre campground, constructed in the 1920s has fallen on hard times, but Lindsey and crew aim to restore, renew and polish this gem for a new generation to enjoy.