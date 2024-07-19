Chris Christie Says George Clooney Didn’t Write Op-Ed About Biden ‘Without Barack Obama’s Permission’

George Clooney’s op-ed imploring President Biden to step aside may have received mixed reactions, but Chris Christie is pretty certain that one particularly powerful voice encouraged the actor to write it: Barack Obama.

Christie stopped by “The View” on Friday to give his take on the state of things in the 2024 election, as well as the RNC performances this week. He was promptly asked by host Alyssa Farah Griffin if he thinks Biden will indeed drop out.

The former governor answered in the affirmative, immediately pointing to Clooney’s op-ed as an indication.

“Let’s just never forget, George Clooney did not write that column without Barack Obama’s permission, and probably his encouragement,” Christie said.

Host Ana Navarro took issue with that assertion, though, scolding Christie for “pure speculation.” But, he remained convinced.

“No, it’s not, because Clooney has said that he spoke to Obama before he published it to make sure it was OK with him. And Obama didn’t wave him off. So, Biden’s going,” Christie suggested.

Navarro was equally as adamant, however, saying that she’s had influential friends talk to her about considering writing their own pieces, and she didn’t deter them from their opinion, even if hers was different.

“With all due respect Ana, you’re not Barack Obama,” Christie shot back. “He’s got a much greater responsibility to his vice president than you do.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.