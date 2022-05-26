Chris Hayes Says Mass Shooting Crisis Is ‘Ritualized Child Sacrifice of American Gun Culture’ (Video)

Fighting back visible anger on Thursday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had a blunt assessment of the crisis of mass shootings in America, and the nation’s response to that crisis. It is, Hayes said, “the ritualized child sacrifice of American gun culture,” compounded by “making our schools places where every single child is subjected to the experience of hiding for their lives.”

His comments come two days after the massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. That horror has since been compounded by the revelation that police stood by and did nothing for nearly an hour while the victims were murdered — except harass and detain desperate parents begging them to do their jobs.

In the wake of this horror, per usual Republicans are lockstep opposed to any new law that would actually deal with this problem, such as gun control measures, which of course puts them in opposition to the overwhelming majority of Americans. Instead, they’re proposing absurd, distractive faux solutions, for instance, the idea that schools should be turned into firetraps or virtual prisons. Other conservatives have literally proposed littering schools with booby traps.

Hayes of course spoke out against insane proposals like that in his remarks.

“So what are we gonna do here,” Hayes said after discussing the tragedy at length on Thursday’s episode of “All In.”

“Some choices: Are we going to conceive of every school in this nation as first and foremost the site of a possible massacre and redesign and engineer every building with that in mind? Should we make mass gun massacre prevention a core part of what schooling is, and what schooling procedures look like?” Hayes said.

“As a parent and as a citizen, I say no. No. No. I don’t accept that. Schools are public places. They’re places of learning. For children, and teachers, and staff, to grow, and flourish, and play together. They are not prisons, they are not fortresses, and they should not have to be,” Hayes continued.

“No more hardening schools, no more lock-down drills. No more. The actual massacres are bad enough. The grief and the trauma, it’s bad enough. The trauma of families in Uvalde, or Parkland, or Santa Fe, or on and on and on,” Hayes went on. “The trauma of the ritualized child sacrifice of American gun culture. And we have chosen to add on top of that the burden of making our schools places where every single child is subjected to the experience of hiding for their lives as an exercise?”

“Obviously, there are common sense security measures, OK? Every school I’ve ever been to wants to keep track of who comes in and out, for example. I don’t even think that the ‘doors’ thing is preposterous, depending on how it’s designed. Whatever, yes, you should know which adults are in your building, you should know how they come in. Sensible, Fine,” Hayes said.

“But no more of this hardening school nonsense. The manifest failures of that strategy are on display, tragically, in Uvalde, now. And it absolutely cannot be the case that our response to another massacre is to repeat those failures,” Hayes concluded. Watch the whole clip below: