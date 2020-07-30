Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the November election be delayed Thursday, saying it shows the “weakness” of his position.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence to suggest mail-in voting gives either party an unfair advantage in an election. Further, Congress, not the current president, decides when elections can be held. Trump does not have that power.

Stirewalt noted during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” later in the day that Trump is “either trying to provoke a reaction or trying sow doubt about the outcome.”

He went on, “On the other hand, we staged elections during the Civil War. Abraham Lincoln was re-elected during the Civil War. We have staged elections during the Second World War. We have staged elections during other pandemics. We have done it all and the idea for an incumbent to suggest that we would delay an election now — while he is in power — is, of course, totally out of character with all of his predecessors and it is a sort of a fragrant and flagrant expression of his current weakness,” Stirewalt said.

The editor also noted that person who is in a strong position would never suggest anything like that. “Trump may be making a tactical error here by further telegraphing his weak position in the polls and his weak position for re-election,” Stirewalt said.