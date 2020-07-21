Chris Wallace’s Trump Interview Brings Fox News 5.8 Million Viewers

Chris Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday” interview with President Donald Trump garnered 5.8 million viewers across broadcast and cable, plus 3.9 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday morning.

It aired on Fox broadcasting at 10 a.m. ET, bringing in 1,804,000 viewers. On Fox News at 2 p.m. ET, it brought in 1,951,000, then 1,541,000 at 7 p.m. ET. A Monday encore at 2 a.m. ET garnered 464,000. In total, the average cable viewers amounted to 3,956,000. Across broadcast and cable, that number reached 5,760,000.

Wallace’s interview generated instant buzz over the weekend, with some of the praise coming from unexpected sources.

Across the political and media spectrums, Wallace was roundly cheered for his grilling of Trump on the coronavirus response and Joe Biden, as well as his willingness to correct the president’s untrue statements.

Wallace challenged the president’s boast that Biden would not do as well on a cognitive test as he did, saying he had taken the test himself and found it wasn’t very difficult.

He pointed out the test included questions as easy as identifying an elephant in a lineup and solving simple subtraction problems. But Trump, as he has often done when challenged on his claims, did not back down.

“Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions,” he said.

Wallace, who was praised by Trump’s critics for his work, went on to challenge a number of claims from both the president and those within his administration.