Christine D’Souza Gelb, a star member of Endeavor Content’s film finance and packaging team, is leaving the agency after eight years, citing personal reasons, TheWrap has confirmed. The partner at Endeavor Content has led the Film Advisory group focused on film financing, sales, and distribution of feature films.

“This has been a difficult and personal decision for me to make, but with the backdrop of what’s happening in our world, I have gained a new perspective that has led me to hit pause before deciding on the next chapter of my career in this business,” she said in a statement. “I have been continually inspired by the people, the passion and ingenuity across Endeavor, and am grateful to Graham, Chris and all of the colleagues and clients I have had the privilege to work with along the way. I look forward to working with everyone in the future in whatever capacity that may be.”

“Christine is like family to us and we support her personal decision,” added Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. “It has been incredibly rewarding to watch Christine grow over the years into a killer sales agent, beloved colleague and fierce advocate for artists. We will miss her, and look forward to collaborating in the future.”

D’Souza Gelb first joined WME as an agent back in 2012. Prior to joining the agency, she was the VP of Preferred Content and previously an international sales agent at Katapult Films. Her credits include the sales of “The Farewell,” “Midsommar,” Oscar winner “Manchester by the Sea,” “Under the Skin,” and “The Witch.”

She also arranged the financing and sales of recent Sundance breakouts “40-Year-Old Version” and “The Night House.” Additionally, during her time at Endeavor Content, she also worked with Dev Patel, Dave Franco, Lisa Joy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lena Waithe and Tessa Thompson.

Read D’Souza Gelb’s full email below:

I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company. I plan to take a step back, spend time with my family, and figure out my next exciting step in the film business. I wish the timing were better and I could walk into your office or see you in the hallway, but given the state of the world, I have to address it this way.

Within a 3 week period last July, I unexpectedly lost my father and welcomed my first born child. I experienced immense feelings of both joy and loss at the same time. Strangely, the timing of Coronavirus has awoken something inside of me. I’ve realized that I’m ready for change and to start my second act in life. I want to be present with my husband and my 9 month old and I am going to take this moment to figure out what I want to do next. I look forward to working with many of you again, in whatever capacity that may be.

I have been so fortunate to spend the last 8 years of my career here, growing alongside so many of you and it’s been a whirlwind. I am constantly inspired by the people, the passion, and the ingenuity of this company. I cherish my relationship with so many of you, along with the clients and companies we have built together, the films we have sold, and most importantly the fucking fun we have had. Ultimately this is a personal decision and an incredibly difficult one for me to make.

I have forged incredible relationships and I am sad to lose you as my day-to-day partners. I’m deeply grateful for everything you guys have done for me.

I will be in touch over the next few weeks as I transition my business and wrap up my chapter at Endeavor Content and as a partner of yours at WME. May 22nd I’m out. Love you all.

CDG

