Christopher Nolan’s New ‘Tenet’ Trailer to Debut in ‘Fortnite’ Tonight

The new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s latest film “Tenet” will make its world premiere on “Fortnite” in the multiplayer game’s Party Royale mode, Epic Games announced on Thursday.

“Fortnite” gamers can watch the new trailer live from the game’s “Big Screen” at 8 p.m. ET tonight. The trailer will then play every hour at the top of the hour for the next 24 hours.

It’s unclear whether or how soon the trailer might roll out online on other platforms, including the movie’s Twitter and Instagram pages and the Warner Bros. YouTube channel.

The first look at Nolan’s “Tenet” actually only premiered in theaters and never online before a full trailer rolled out in December, so it’s very likely that Nolan and Warner are testing out some new methods of creating buzz. But regardless, any “Fortnite” players who are also Nolan fans should get excited.

“The idea of debuting the ‘Tenet’ trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan,” Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard explained in a tweet. “We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now — but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!”

Party Royale is a new social platform launched by Epic Games within its “Fortnite” video game. Rather than partake in the Battle Royale combative game mode, users of the game can hang out in a virtual space, and the game from time to time hosts virtual events and premieres, including a recent concert that rapper Travis Scott performed within the game that attracted a record 12 million viewers.

Nolan’s “Tenet,” the filmmaker’s latest sci-fi epic of espionage and other mind-bending action, stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The film, which has revealed only cryptic details about its plot, is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 17 — one of the first big-budget studio films slated to open following the widespread closure of movie theaters in March.

Check out more details on times to watch the trailer within “Fortnite” here.