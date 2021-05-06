Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ With Camila Cabello to Skip Theaters for Amazon Debut

Amazon Studios is set to license distribution rights to “Cinderella,” a musical adaptation of the classic tale starring Camila Cabello in her debut feature role and which had previously been set for release by Sony Pictures.



Written and directed by Kay Cannon, “Cinderella” also stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nick Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and James Corden, the last of whom is also producing. The musical features pop songs from contemporary artists as well as new songs written by Cabello.



“Cinderella” is the latest Sony film to be sold off to a streamer as the global theatrical market remains in limbo. While China has fully recovered its box office and the U.S. has over 60% of theaters reopened, much of Europe and Latin America still has theaters closed or with strong capacity limits as the vaccination process in those regions remains sluggish.

Other Sony films sent to streamers include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated film “Vivo” and the Kevin Hart/Alfre Woodard drama “Fatherhood,” both of which were sold to Netflix. Like those films, Sony will retain rights to “Cinderella” after the Amazon release window and holds on to distribution rights for China.



“Cinderella,” which had been set for a theatrical debut in July by Sony, is now set for an unspecified 2021 release date by Amazon. The sale was first reported by Deadline.