CinemaCon 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

CinemaCon 2020 has been canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced Wednesday night.

The event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Mar. 30 to April 2.

“It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020,” John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser of NATO said in a statement. “Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon.”

The statement continued, “While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience.”

The decision was made public less than two hours after Donald Trump announced a total ban on all travel from Europe to the United States, which will take effect on Friday.

A week prior to the announcement, delegates from China, Japan, Korea, and Italy had all canceled, given the effect of the virus on those territories and the travel restrictions therefrom. Focus Features, Lionsgate, NEON, Paramount, Universal, The Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures had, at the time, remained fully committed to attending with confirmed presentations and screenings.

