Claire Foy and Paul Bettany are set as the stars of Amazon and BBC One’s “A Very British Scandal,” from the team that made “A Very English Scandal.”

Written by Sarah Phelps (The Pale Horse, Dublin Murders), the three, 60-minute episodes focus “on the divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th Century.”

More to come…