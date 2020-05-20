Satirical Website ClickHole Returns After 4-Month Hiatus

Satirical website ClickHole flipped back on four months after unexpectedly going dark following an acquisition.

“ClickHole has returned from the dead to once again spew viral content all over the internet,” the company said in a Wednesday blog post.

ClickHole was purchased by game-maker G/O Media (owner of Cards Against Humanity) in February, and funding database PitchBook Data Inc. reports the acquisition was valued at a paltry $1 million. Shortly after the acquisition ClickHole announced it would “suspend operations” indefinitely, jokingly blaming the hiatus on the fact that “the Hewlett-Packard desktop computer where we create all of our red-hot viral content has become infested with crickets” (the real reason was not shared).

Evidently ClickHole found a decent exterminator or new desktop, because the site emerged from its hibernation May 20, declaring, “we could not be more thrilled to once again be squirting hot viral trash all over your social media feeds.”

ClickHole staff said the site will remain largely the same as before it went dark, though it will bring back the long-dormant quizzes tab and its Clickventures series of digital choose-your-own adventure stories will also “be making a glorious return with all sorts of brand new journeys for you to enjoy.”

The website also added some key new features– there is an emergency exit and a water fountain for thirsty readers.

In a blog post announcing its return, ClickHole blamed its absence also on “a ruthless private equity company stripped us of most of our resources,” though it’s likely that is also a joke. At the time of the G/O Media acquisition, Cards Against Humanity founder Max Temkin told BuzzFeed News the plan was to keep the two entities relatively independent. “We just want to give them a chance to do their thing; they’re really capable – really smart and innovative,” Temkin said of the ClickHole team in February.