CNN contributor Van Jones burst into tears Saturday morning while commenting on Joe Biden’s victory after the network officially made the call that the former vice president has been elected President of the United States.

Pausing to gather himself, Jones reflected on how much “easier” it is to exist today in this country knowing that minorities and immigrants no longer have to fear the nation’s leader.

“Well, it’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters — it matters,” Jones said.

Beginning to get choked up, he continued by saying that he feels it’s easier to tell children that “telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president’s going to be happy to have babies snatched away, or send dreamers back for no reason. This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

“You know the ‘I can’t breathe?’ That wasn’t just George Floyd — that was a lot of people who feel they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and you’re getting these tweets and you just don’t know. You’re going to the store, and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you, and you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sisters. Can she just go to Walmart and get into her car without somebody saying something to her? You spend so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together. And this is a big deal,” he said.

Watch the moving moment below.

Watch Van Jones after the call for Biden. Just watch this. pic.twitter.com/Us8jpKu79f — The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2020