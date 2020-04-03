CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” the “CNN Newsroom” host says

| April 3, 2020 @ 10:20 AM Last Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 10:56 AM

Brooke Baldwin

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hi friends,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy… no underlying conditions… Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.”

She is the second of the network’s daily anchors to make that announcement, following colleague Chris Cuomo earlier this week.

Also Read: CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tells Chris Cuomo to Stop Broadcasting With Coronavirus (Video)

Using emojis, she expressed her excitement to be back on television “real soon” and giving a shoutout “to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.”

During her hour of “CNN Newsroom,” Baldwin has been highlighting the stories of everyday people affected by the pandemic. On her Instagram, she’s been modeling social distancing on a series that features her doing video calls with the likes of U.S. Women’s National Team soccer players and nurses.

If Baldwin needs advice, she can look to her colleague. Earlier Friday, a concerned viewer asked Cuomo what has been helping his symptoms. He replied, “So far…time. Chix soup. Constant fluid. This is a slog. Could be 2 weeks of low grade fever with spikes and lulls (pray for lulls – love lulls). Then real concern is if make thru do you get secondary ‘super’ infex like pneumonia. Many stories like that. Main worry for me.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell
  • Sara Bareilles
1 of 38

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE