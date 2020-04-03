CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hi friends,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy… no underlying conditions… Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.”

She is the second of the network’s daily anchors to make that announcement, following colleague Chris Cuomo earlier this week.

Using emojis, she expressed her excitement to be back on television “real soon” and giving a shoutout “to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.”

During her hour of “CNN Newsroom,” Baldwin has been highlighting the stories of everyday people affected by the pandemic. On her Instagram, she’s been modeling social distancing on a series that features her doing video calls with the likes of U.S. Women’s National Team soccer players and nurses.

If Baldwin needs advice, she can look to her colleague. Earlier Friday, a concerned viewer asked Cuomo what has been helping his symptoms. He replied, “So far…time. Chix soup. Constant fluid. This is a slog. Could be 2 weeks of low grade fever with spikes and lulls (pray for lulls – love lulls). Then real concern is if make thru do you get secondary ‘super’ infex like pneumonia. Many stories like that. Main worry for me.”