‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer: Terry Silver Returns to Haunt – and Defeat – Daniel LaRusso (Video)

“Cobra Kai” really will never die — especially if it keeps returning Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) rivals from the “Karate Kid” movies. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for “Cobra Kai” Season 4 — and somehow, the stakes of this year’s All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament are even higher than before.

In the sneak peek, Daniel-san’s “Karate Kid III” tormentor Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is brought back into the fold — and the Cobra Kai dojo — by LaRusso’s “Karate Kid” and “Karate Kid II” tormentor, John Kreese (Martin Kove). To even up the odds, LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up, again, to take down the bad guys of the kids’ karate world.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by the trio of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The “Karate Kid” sequel series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between LaRusso and Lawrence.

“Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (as Hawk), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen), Peyton List (as Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (as Kenny) and Oona O’Brien (as Devon).

In “Karate Kid III,” Silver is introduced as the man who started the original Cobra Kai dojo with Kreese. Silver is even more nuts than Kreese, and goes from being Daniel’s sensei to his adversary.

“Cobra Kai,” which was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, has already been renewed for a fifth season. It didn’t win the Emmy Award — worthy opponent “Ted Lasso” did.

Season 4 premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix; Season 5 is currently in production.