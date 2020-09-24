Coliesa McMillian, ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star, Dies at 41

Coliesa McMillian, who appeared on Season 8 of TLC’s “My 600-lb Life” earlier this year, has died at the age of 41.

A relative told TMZ that McMillian died Tuesday at a hospital in Louisiana. TLC confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday.

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time,” the network wrote.

TMZ also noted that McMillian weighed 643 lbs. in March when she appeared on the show and that she had four daughters who inspired her to go on the show in order to deal with her disordered eating and get back control of her life.

In a clip from the show posted to TLC’s Twitter in March, McMillian describes going through multiple hardships prior to going on the show, including leaving her ex-husband, suffering a heart attack, and losing her fiance in a car accident. She described eating to

“I’ve allowed food to waste my life. Just the hunger and the want and the crave. It’s taken over my life and I’m exhausted,” she said in the clip, which you can watch below. “Living like this is not living. If I don’t lose this weight, I’m going to die.”

According to TMZ, McMillian underwent weight-loss surgery and suffered complications that put her on life support.

Her cause of death has not yet been reported.

