Comic-Con International Postpones WonderCon Convention in Anaheim

Comic-Con International has suspended WonderCon Anaheim amid coronavirus concerns and postponed until a later date, according to a statement issued to TheWrap, though Comic-Con itself is still on.

WonderCon, the lead-up to the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego, was scheduled to take place April 10-12. No new date has been set for the convention.

However, Comic-Con is still scheduled to take place between July 23-26. See the full statement below:

Also Read: Hollywood's Day of Reckoning: 'F9,' 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Lovebirds' Delayed Over Coronavirus Fears

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days. We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.

WonderCon is a comic book, science fiction and film convention that has taken place since 2012. After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, the event returned to Anaheim in 2017.

Last year, more than 135,000 con-goers attended SDCC’s 50th annual event, which included panels presented by Marvel Studios, AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” HBO’s “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones,” and numerous other eagerly anticipated films and popular TV shows.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

On Thursday, the CDC has reported that in the U.S. over 1,300 cases of coronavirus have been reported, with 36 deaths. On Wednesday, President Trump announced a 30-day travel ban of travel from Europe into the United States.

The postponement of Comic-Con follows a wave of cancellations across all forms of entertainment and sports, including several conventions like CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which was cancelled Wednesday.