‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer: Meet King Akeem’s Long-Lost Son … and Baby Mama (Video)

Amazon Prime dropped a second trailer for “Coming 2 America” on Wednesday, introducing King Akeem’s (Eddie Murphy) long-lost son LaVelle (Jermaine Fowler) and his baby mama Mary (Leslie Jones).

Akeem is set to take the throne in the African nation of Zamunda, but discovers that he has a son named LaVelle who has been hustling on the streets of Queens. To fulfill the dying wish of his late father (James Earl Jones), Akeem sets off once again with his best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to America to convince LaVelle to return with him to Zamunda as the new crown prince.

“I don’t need no handout,” LaVelle tells his father … until Semmi’s briefcase opens and bills and jewels spill out. LaVelle and Mary travel back to Zamunda, but their arrival doesn’t sit well with Queen Lisa (Shari Headly) or his eldest daughter Meeka (KiKi Layne), who hoped to ascend to the throne were it not for laws prohibiting a female heir.

Meanwhile, other threats to the throne come from a militant general Izzi (Wesley Snipes). John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor also star.

“Coming 2 America” hits Amazon Prime on March 5.

Check out the new trailer in the clip above.