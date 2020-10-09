Connecting - Season 1

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Connecting…’ Debut Connects With Just 1.6 Million Viewers

by | October 9, 2020 @ 8:25 AM

NBC settles for a fourth-place tie with Spanish-language networks among adults 18-49

The debut of NBC’s “Connecting…” didn’t really connect with all that many people on Thursday. Fox’s nail biter of a “Thursday Night Football” game sure did.

NBC settled for a fourth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49.

On The CW, the premiere of “The Outpost” dragged down the highly anticipated “Supernatural” return.

Fox was first in ratings with a 3.0 rating/17 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Due to the nature of live TV, those Nielsen numbers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

ABC and CBS tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. ABC was second in total viewers with 3.5 million, CBS was third with 2.6 million.

For ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/4 and 4.8 million viewers. “Press Your Luck” at 9 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 put up a 0.9/5 and 3.9 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 finished off primetime with a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 985,000.

For NBC, “Connecting…” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. A “Closer Look” special from Seth Meyers at 8:30 received a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers. Two hours of “Dateline NBC” starting at 9 helped out, averaging a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 818,000. “Supernatural” at 8 drew a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. The “Outpost” premiere at 9 settled for a 0.1/1 and 504,000 viewers.

