Corey Stoll, Gillian Jacobs, Cory Michael Smith Board Anna Winger’s ‘Transatlantic’ at Netflix

“Translatlantic,” the first project from “Deutschland 83” and “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger and Airlift Productions’ creative partnership with Netflix, is underway in Marseille, with casting details announced Monday.

“Billions” star Corey Stoll, “Community” alum Gillian Jacobs and “Gotham’s” Cory Michael Smith are among the just-announced cast. The series also stars Lucas Englander, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko and Amit Rahav.

“Transatlantic” is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee, and based on Julie Orringer’s novel, “The Flight Portfolio.”

“Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs,” reads a logline from Netflix.

Winger and Daniel Hendler created the series and she serves as showrunner.

Lead directors for “Transatlantic” include Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond.

Winger and Camille McCurry at Airlift productions are producing the series, due out in 2023.

It will be filmed in English, German and French.