Coronavirus: Quarantines Lead to Major Spike in TV Viewing, Nielsen Says

The more people stay inside, the more likely they are to watch a whole lot of TV. It might not be an earth-shattering revelation, but new research from Nielsen on Monday drove this home, as more people continue to quarantine in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nielsen found recent events that spurred periods of self-isolation led to a spike in TV viewing by almost 60% in some cases. And new data from South Korea shows coronavirus has forced more people to pass the time watching TV.
TV viewing in South Korea jumped 17% between the second week and fourth week following the first reported case of COVID-19 in the country, which happened in early February. That translates to an additional 1.2 million people watching TV by the end of February, per Nielsen. And compared to the same time last year, TV viewing has increased even more dramatically. An average of 18.1 million South Koreans were watching TV each day by the fourth week of February, marking an increase of 21.4% from the same time period last year.
An even bigger surge could be on its way, too. Nielsen found TV viewing in Houston increased 56% in the four weeks following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and viewing in New York, following an early 2016 blizzard, jumped 45%.
All the Mostly D-List Stars and Hollywood Execs at Donald Trump's RNC Coronation (Photos)
The majority of Hollywood stars have come out against Donald Trump, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a few celebs backing him. Here are some of the notable personalities that have arrived in Cleveland.
Antonio Sabato, Jr., Actor
Daytime television viewers know actor Sabato for his roles on "General Hospital" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Kimberlin Brown, Actor
An actress best known for her roles in the TV dramas "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," Kimberlin Brown is also a California avocado farmer, host of The Design Network’s interior designer show "Dramatic Design" and a small business owner.
Scott Baio, Actor and TV Producer
Baio landed his first starring role in the 1976 movie "Bugsy Malone" and is known for portraying memorable characters on several hit shows, including "Happy Days," "Joanie Loves Chachi" and "Charles in Charge." More recently, he has appeared in the Emmy-winning show "Arrested Development" and the Nick at Nite comedy "See Dad Run," which he also produces. When he was young, Baio campaigned for Ronald Reagan, and in the 2016 GOP primary, he endorsed presumptive nominee Donald Trump.
The star of A&E’s hit series "Duck Dynasty," Willie Robertson, is the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, a New York Times best-selling author, traveling speaker, father of five and an avid outdoorsman.
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital
Tom Barrack is a real estate investor and the Founder and Executive Chairman of Colony Capital. Prior to starting his own business, Barrack served in the Reagan administration as Deputy Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior. Barrack and Donald Trump have worked together on many real estate deals during their time in business.
Ivanka Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump
Ivanka Trump is a real estate executive and entrepreneur who frequently appeared with her dad on "Celebrity Apprentice." As Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at the Trump Organization, she is leading some of the company’s most high-profile deals, including the $200-million conversion of the historic Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., into a luxury hotel and the $250-million renovation of the Doral Golf Resort in Miami.
