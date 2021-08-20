‘Coroner’ Season 3 Premiere Is Not Totally DOA in Total Viewers

Fox wrapped up ”Beat Shazam“ Season 4 on Thursday, but the night belonged to CBS

CBS topped primetime by a comfortable margin last night. The network benefitted from having the NFL preseason game, in which the New England Patriots annihilated the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0, in the Boston market and surrounding area. NBC had the game in Philly.

The CW’s aired the Season 3 premiere of Canadian import “Coroner” Thursday night, and though the series settled for just a 0.1 rating, it drew 925,000 total viewers. That’s not bad for a CW show.

The below Nielsen data should be considered subject to significant adjustment for CBS and NBC.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. drew a 1.0 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. Again, that is likely somewhat inflated due to the NFL coverage — but the reality show aired for most of the country.

Reruns followed on CBS.

ABC, NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3 rating. ABC was second in total viewers with 2 million, NBC was third with 1.8 million and Fox was fourth with 1.6 million.

For ABC, “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9 p.m., “When Nature Calls” got a 0.2 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. “Hustler” at 10 received a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5 rating and 2.4 million total viewers. A second episode at 8:30 p.m. got a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers. At 9 p.m., “Making It” received a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. A repeat followed.

For Fox, the “Beat Shazam” finale at 8 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 736,000. After “Coroner,” “The Outpost” at 9 p.m. had a 0.1 rating and 548,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.