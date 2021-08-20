Coroner -- “Bobby” -- Image Number: COR301_0020 -- Pictured (L - R): Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper -- Photo: Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc. -- © 2021 Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc.

‘Coroner’ Season 3 Premiere Is Not Totally DOA in Total Viewers

by | August 20, 2021 @ 9:34 AM

Fox wrapped up ”Beat Shazam“ Season 4 on Thursday, but the night belonged to CBS

The CW’s aired the Season 3 premiere of Canadian import “Coroner” Thursday night, and though the series settled for just a 0.1 rating, it drew 925,000 total viewers. That’s not bad for a CW show.

CBS topped primetime by a comfortable margin last night. The network benefitted from having the NFL preseason game, in which the New England Patriots annihilated the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0, in the Boston market and surrounding area. NBC had the game in Philly.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

