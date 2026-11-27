If you’re looking for hidden gems on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. While the tried-and-true blockbusters and tentpole films make their way to the megastreamer’s homepage, perhaps you’re looking for something the algorithm won’t immediately recommend. We’ve thumbed through and curated a list of underseen or underrated movies streaming on Netflix that are well worth checking out.

They range from dark comedies to horror movies to indie dramas to even animated films. There’s a little something for everyone, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

I Care A Lot.

Rosamund Pike in “I Care a Lot” (Netflix)

This con artist black comedy features a stellar Rosamund Pike performance and several killer twists. “I Care A Lot” follows a woman who makes a living by being a guardian for vulnerable elderly people, stealing their assets in the process. But when her latest target turns out to be the mother of a powerful mob boss, she may finally be in over her head. It’s slick and darkly funny, but also chilling at times, and Pike is terrific. Eiza Gonzalez, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star in the film, which was released on Netflix in 2021.

That Christmas

Netflix

‘Tis the season to watch this delightful, warm and genuinely funny new-Christmas classic. “That Christmas” is co-written by “Love Actually” filmmaker Richard Curtis and features a similarly ensemble-driven structure: The townsfolk of a seaside-town east of England are preparing for Christmas, but a storm leaves many of the parents stranded and the kids left to fend for themselves. Games are played, lessons are learned and even Santa appears. Watch this one with the kids, they’ll love it.

Prince Avalanche

Magnolia Pictures

If it’s an indie gem you’re looking for, check out “Prince Avalanche.” This 2013 comedy-drama stars Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch as a pair of misfits who spend the summer painting traffic lines, and who learn more about each other in relative solitude as the days wear on. David Gordon Green wrote and directed this gem, further showing his verisimilitude after also directing projects as varied as “Pineapple Express,” the new “Halloween” trilogy and episodes of “Eastbound and Down.”

Hokum

Adam Scott in “Hokum” (Credit: Neon)

“Hokum” is terrifying. Adam Scott stars in this indie horror film about a writer who travels to a remote hotel in rural Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes, but it turns out the hotel and/or the woods surrounding it may be haunted. To say more would be to spoil the film’s many surprises, but filmmaker Damian McCarthy shows a tremendous hold on tension and dread with some actually scary set pieces. Watch this one with the lights off for maximum effect.

Spiderhead

Netflix

Did you know the director of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1” also made a sci-fi thriller in the interim that went straight to Netflix? Joseph Kosinski’s “Spiderhead” is a nifty dystopian story of a strangely luxurious prison where inmates are experimented upon with psychedelic drugs. Chris Hemsworth plays the enigmatic overseer of the project, while Miles Teller is an inmate who grows suspicious of his strikingly serene surroundings.

Hit Man

Glen Powell in “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Maybe this one isn’t so hidden, but it is a gem. Glen Powell co-wrote and stars in this based-on-a-true-story comedy about a mild-mannered professor who moonlights as an undercover sting operator for the police. But when he falls in love with a target, he must lean into his assumed alter-ego with deadly consequences on the line. This is one of filmmaker Richard Linklater’s absolute best.

Transformers One

Paramount

Few saw the animated “Transformers” prequel that came out in 2024, but it’s the best “Transformers” movie since the original – or maybe even the best ever. Directly by “Toy Story 4” filmmaker Josh Cooley, “Transformers One” takes place on Cybertron and charts the origin stories of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Bryan Tyree Henry), who start out as buddies just trying to make ends meet as worker robots. But the two end up on the wrong side of a powerful transformer and end up uncovering massive hidden secrets on the planet that have kept its citizens complacent. The film is surprisingly emotional and, at times, quite violent, but is still appropriately fun and breezy enough for kids to enjoy. And for the adults? It’s a delight.